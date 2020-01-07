'The guy is nuts': Democrats said to be in panic over Bernie

Joe Biden, the second half of the Barack Obama White House for eight years, is the favorite for the Democratic nomination for president in 2020 in most polls.

But there are issues: his age, his health and most recently his son Hunter's involvement in those various scandals in Ukraine.

It was from a gas company there, in an industry in which he had no experience, Hunter Biden was getting paid $83,000 a month to be on its board.

Then Joe Biden had to go and make suspicious circumstances worse by publicly threatening, while he and Obama were in office, to cut of $1 billion in U.S. aid to Ukraine if officials didn't fire a prosecutor looking into claims of corruption at Burisma, the company paying his son.

So who's second in most of those polls for Democrats?

Sen. Bernie Sanders.

And Democrats should be very worried about that, said talk-radio host Rush Limbaugh on Tuesday.

"The Democrat Party's getting really, really worried now that Bernie Sanders could win the Democrat nomination," he warned.

"And the thing to keep in mind about that is that the Obama administration people despise the guy, and they have not been able to stop him. A lot of people… You ought to be very concerned. We all ought to be very concerned about it because the guy is nuts," he said.

Limbaugh explained, "He looks like this cranky old grandfather kind of Looney Tune that you tolerate at holidays, and he may be that.

"But he's also committed to this fully socialist agenda that would destroy everything we just described about the pinpoints of greatness in this country — great military, great economy. There is no way either literally survive as they are if somebody like Bernie Sanders is actually elected," he warned.

The Daily Beast announced just one day earlier, that "Obamaworld hates Bernie – and has no idea how to stop him."

"Former President Barack Obama's top lieutenants are eager to poke every conceivable hole in Bernie Sanders' resurgent bid for the Democratic nomination. But ask about a coordinated effort to stop his ascending campaign and you’ll get crickets," the publication commented.

"Less than a month before voting begins, Obama has declined to offer a preferred pick to take on President Trump in 2020, only occasionally waxing philosophical about the perils of moving too far left and reminding voters to be 'rooted in reality' when exploring nominee options. But as Sanders gained new flashes of traction in recent weeks, the former president's lack of official guidance to halt his momentum, and the scattering of his inner circle to rival campaigns, have hampered any meaningful NeverBernie movement."

"Indeed, the most striking aspect of Obamaworld's response to Sanders on the rise—flush with cash, an uptick in the polls, and unusually frequent hat tips about the merits of his character from his rivals—is the lack of a cohesive one," it said.

Sanders recently posted his biggest fundraising total so far, with a haul of $34.5 million.

The Beast wrote, "Multiple allies believe the self-avowed democratic socialist posed a bigger threat in 2016, when he mounted a challenge to Hillary Clinton and ultimately captured over 40 percent of the primary vote. This time, those sources believe, he has greater problems complicating his path to the nomination: namely the presence of more top-tier contenders in the field, including a progressive in his own lane in Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass. On top of that, while he’s consistently polling nationally in second place, he hasn’t achieved the same degree of overwhelming support among African-American voters as former Vice President Joe Biden."