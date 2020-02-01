Health expert questions China's claims about coronavirus

Is it plausible that China has locked down 17 cities because of only 213 deaths out of 9,776 confirmed cases of coronavirus?

That's the question Dr. Jane Orient, the president of Physicians for Civil Defense, is raising in a WND column.

Asserting China's communist regime cannot be trusted to tell the truth, she says the coronavirus "may be unstoppable in China by now," but "protecting the rest of the world requires vigilance and free communication."

She notes China's Ministry of Public Security ordered all police departments throughout the nation to make "wartime preparations." The police are to help "control the disease" by enforcing quarantine orders and helping to speed the distribution of medical supplies.

Significantly, police are to maintain "social stability" by "severely" punishing any public or online reporting about the spread of the epidemic.

Orient notes the Chinese government censors quickly deleted a Twitter post that said the Wuhan city government and Hubei Provincial Civil Affairs Ministry "have dispatched vehicles, staff, and protective gear to each funeral house" in the city.

The post offered "free cremation for the corpses of coronavirus victims" who died on Jan. 26 or later.

Meanwhile, Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar announced Friday that the coronavirus has been declared a public health emergency in the U.S.

Azar said that beginning at 5 p.m. on Feb. 2, U.S. citizens returning from Hubei province will be subject to a 14-day quarantine, FoxNews.com reported. Other Americans who traveled elsewhere in China will be instructed to self-monitor for possible symptoms.

The quarantine is the first such order in more than 50 years.

The number of confirmed cases in the U.S. remains at seven, according to officials.

China's 'Great Firewall'

Crematorium workers in Wuhan claim bodies are being sent from hospitals without being added to the official record, DailyMail.com reported.

Orient says the first wave of cases must have occurred in December or earlier, because by Jan. 2, 41 cases admitted to hospital in Wuhan had a laboratory-confirmed diagnosis of coronavirus.

However, she points out, Wuhan "was not placed under quarantine until 5 million people had left to celebrate the New Year, carrying the virus all across China."

China's "Great Firewall," she says, is the most sophisticated internet censorship operation in the world.