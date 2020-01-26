Historians slam 'completely false' Putin Holocaust claims at Jerusalem ceremony

(TIMES OF ISRAEL) Russian President Vladimir Putin’s prime speaking slot at a Holocaust commemoration event in Jerusalem this week was generating controversy even before the longtime leader took the podium. His remarks Thursday at the event commemorating the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz by the Red Army has done little to quell it.

Speaking at the Yad Vashem Holocaust museum, Putin claimed that 40 percent of the Jews who died in the Holocaust were citizens of the Soviet Union. Historians called the claim absurd.

"It's completely false,” Jan Grabowski, a historian at the University of Ottawa, told the Jewish Telegraphic Agency in an interview.

Read the full story ›