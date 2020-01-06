Hollywood headliner to Iran: We'll kill Trump for half of bounty

A Hollywood headliner has told the Islamic radicals in Iran, those who have been attacking and killing American soldiers for years, that he'll kill President Trump for half of the "bounty" they offered.

It's not the first time some self-important personality has threatened violence against the president, and the Twitter feed social media aggregator Twitchy is wondering about how much attention the Secret Service will give the threat.

George Lopez just said he’d assassinate President Trump for half of the $80 million dollar bounty.@SecretService should take a look at this. The Left is sick. pic.twitter.com/hNCsMwOTrV — Ryan Fournier (@RyanAFournier) January 5, 2020

The personality is comedian George Lopez.

He "offered to assassinate Trump for half of the bounty ($80 million) Iranian authorities put out on the president's head," Twitchy wrote. "People are claiming this was a joke. HAHA, right? Except this isn't funny, at all."

"He's clearly desperate for attention, any attention. Even if that attention is from the Secret Service. Years ago, this editor saw Lopez perform in Denver and he was SO funny and so entertaining …. And now he's just so angry and so nasty."

Absolutely! It's not a joke. Some freakin' idiot will take it seriously. This has GOT to stop!!!!🤬 — Eric Carmen (@RealEricCarmen) January 6, 2020

Eric Carmen, the former lead singer of the Raspberries, that, "This has got to stop!"

The statement from Lopez was on Instagram and captured by Ryan Fournier, of @TrumpStudents and Turning Point Action.

On his Twitter feed, Jim Sherl explained, "Mr. Lopez needs to meet the Secret Service!"

Charlie Kirk added, "Facts: Between 384 & 807 civilians were killed during 563 targeted strikes by Barack Obama. Trump used one surgical strike to kill the world's leading sponsor of terror. Which president do you think George Lopez volunteered to assassinate?"

The Secret Service has confirmed that it previously interviewed celebrity Eminem when his lyrics included threatening statements about President Trump in 2017.

He called, during a rap, the president a "kamikaze that will probably cause a nuclear holocaust." And he referenced Ivanka Trump being murdered in the back of his car.

Actor Tom Arnold also has been caught making similar warnings.

Such violent rhetoric is becoming more common in the political arena, and Victor Davis Hanson warned recently in a Daily Signal column that there are "James Hodgkinsons" out there who turn those words into action.

Hanson, a historian at the Hoover Institution at Stanford University and author of "The Second World Wars: How the First Global Conflict Was Fought and Won," cited one of the more prominent threats to Trump.

That's from Joe Biden, who said, "If we were in high school, I'd take him behind the gym and beat the hell out of him."

Hanson noted that one year later, Biden "doubled down on his physical threats."

Biden stated: "The idea that I'd be intimidated by Donald Trump? ... He's the bully that I've always stood up to. He's the bully that used to make fun when I was a kid that I stutter, and I'd smack him in the mouth."

Whew!

"Had former Vice President Dick Cheney ever dared to say something similar of President Barack Obama, what would the media reaction have been?" Hanson speculated.

But then Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., took up Biden's refrain: "Trump is a guy who you understand he hurts you, and my testosterone sometimes makes me want to feel like punching him, which would be bad for this elderly, out-of-shape man that he is if I did that. This physically weak specimen."

But it's Hollywood that is leading the parade.

"Actor Robert De Niro has repeatedly expressed a desire to physically assault Trump. A month before Trump was elected, De Niro said of him, 'I'd like to punch him in the face.' Later, De Niro doubled down with a series of 'F— Trump' outbursts."

It was a Bernie Sanders supporter, James Hodgkinson, who in 2017 erupted in fury at Republicans. He tried to assassinate Republican members of Congress at a charity baseball game practice.

Nearly killed was Rep. Steve Scalise, R-La.,

Even women have been at it.

"Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., just hours after she was sworn in, said at a rally that she had promised her young son that 'we're going to impeach the motherf—-r,'" Hanson wrote.

There were no reprisals, and such acceptance of threats is going to "haunt the country long after Trump is gone," he said.

The image of entertainer Kathy Griffin holding up a facsimile of a decapitated Trump head still reverberates. And so does Madonna's threat to blow up the White House.

"Celebrities such as Johnny Depp, Snoop Dogg, George Lopez, Moby, Rosie O’Donnell, Mickey Rourke, and Larry Wilmore seem to relish the media attention as they discuss or demonstrate what they consider to be creative ways to kill the president," he wrote.

He said he's not sure if the threats represent hate for the president, attempts to revive sagging career or both.

"The current climate is becoming scary," he said, reminding readers that those expressing those threats "should worry about where their boasts will finally lead if any of the thousands of James Hodgkinsons in America take such threats seriously and act upon them."