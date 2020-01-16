House votes to overturn rule making it harder to not repay student loans

(THE BLAZE) In a 231-180 vote mostly along party lines, the House of Representatives approved a resolution on Thursday to overturn a Department of Education rule on federal student loans that is projected to save taxpayers billions of dollars.

The rule in question, which was announced by Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos last year, sets more stringent standards for how student loans are forgiven under federal law in cases where people have been defrauded by colleges.

A post at Forbes explains that the new regulation is a "more reasonable standard" of proof for fraud claims against colleges than the one put in place by the Obama administration. While the Obama version said that a statement "likelihood or tendency to mislead under the circumstances" from a college could qualify someone for loan relief, the new rule says that schools have to knowingly make false statements "with reckless disregard for the truth."

