Hundreds seek free firearms training for church-security teams

(SPUTNIK INTERNATIONAL) An offer from an Ohio sheriff’s office for free gun training and firearms permits for church security teams elicited hundreds of responses within days, the National Rifle Association (NRA) reported in an article on the organisation’s website on Thursday.

"Probably within two days we had 200 people that sent emails in. We’ve been inundated with people from other states and counties as well", Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones told the NRA publication titled "America’s 1st Freedom".

"We’re only going to train those the church hierarchy wants trained and we’re going to help them set up security, big or large churches, we’re going to make this happen", Jones said.

