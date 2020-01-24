ICE to sanctuary-city officials: Expect jail time for ignoring subpoenas

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement is prepared to go to court with two "sanctuary cities," Denver, Colorado, and New York City, if they fail to provide personal information on illegal immigrants with criminal records released in each city instead of being transferred to ICE.

“We expect them to comply" with subpoenas for the information, said acting ICE Director Matt Albence at a press conference in Washington on Thursday.

"If they don’t comply, we’ll be working with DOJ to go to district court to force them to comply with the requirements,” Albence said, noting the rule in the U.S. Code that he said justified the move.

