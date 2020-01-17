Imam suspended after wife of 2 weeks turns out to be a man

(TIMES NOW NEWS) An imam in Uganda has been suspended from his religious duties after he unknowingly married a man. Sheikh Mohammed Mutumba, the Imam of Kyampisi Masjid Noor in Kayunga District, had married his 'wife' Swabulla Nabukeera last month according to the Islamic traditions. However, the true identity of the 'bride' was revealed only after 'she' was arrested for theft.

The couple spent two weeks together after marriage, however, they did not have any sexual intercourse as the 'bride' claimed that she was menstruating. The true identity of the 'bride' was exposed when she was arrested for stealing a television set and clothes from a neighbour's house.

