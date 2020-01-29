Impeachment witnesses? Just says NO

Are you watching the impeachment trial in the U.S. Senate?

If not, then you are like 95% of Americans. Only 5% of Americans are watching any of it at all – let alone all of it.

Americans don't think Trump will be removed. They don't care about the trial. While the blue states want Trump removed, the swing states and red states do not. More than 31 states say no (62 senators) while 19 say yes (38 senators). This is not a total U.S. population issue where California and New York dominate the polls. This is a state by state issue. Removal requires 67 senators; it's not a national vote.

If you watched the rebuttals to the Democrats' accusations by the Trump lawyers, then you understand that the arguments against removing him from office are very plain and easy to understand; and none of them requires any additional witnesses or documents:

1. Democrats have been looking for reasons to impeach Trump since he was elected. They are trying once again to use the legal process to undo the will of the American voters, as they tried with Reagan (Iran/Contra) and W. Bush (the Gore recount). Legal manipulation is just part of the DNA of Democrats. Since none of the other accusations by Democrats against Trump were valid (i.e., collusion/conspiracy with Russians, bribery, treason, emolument violations, travel ban, obstruction of "justice"), Democrats settled on 1) obstruction of "Congress" (which does not exist as a crime); and 2) abuse of power (which is subjective) to try to remove Trump.

2. "Obstruction of Congress" does not exist. The U.S. government is different than the U.K. where the prime minister is accountable to the party in charge of Parliament. Our Founding Fathers rejected the British model. The United States Constitution established the president and Congress as equal branches. Neither is directly accountable to the other; both are accountable to the voters. Therefore, since the House did not ask the Supreme Court to rule on what the president had to provide to Congress, there is no such thing as obstruction of Congress. Just declaring it does not make it so.

3. "Abuse of power" is subjective. It is not a defined crime; therefore, it does not qualify as treason, bribery, high crimes, or misdemeanors as defined in the Constitution as the reasons for impeachment.

4. Did Trump have adequate justification to ask Ukraine to investigate the Bidens? Did Trump do it as president of the United States, representing America, or for his personal political gain? The videotape evidence of the Bidens is clear. The comments by Trump on the July 25 transcript are clear. If you did not watch this portion of the rebuttal, then you missed the heart of the trial. Trump had more than adequate justification. Trump asked for help for the "country," for "us" as the USA, and not for himself, despite anything he discussed with his staff. The videotapes and transcript are clear. They are the only real evidence. Everything else is speculation or hearsay.

5. Did the president of Ukraine sense there was extortion, bribery, or any pressure from Trump? No. On multiple videos of multiple interviews, he stated "no." So if there is no victim, then what is the crime? He asked Trump to join him for a meeting other than at the White House, so the accusation of a White House visit as part of a quid pro quo is bogus. The videos are clear.

Those 53 Republican senators and 9 Democratic senators from states that voted for Trump have plenty of justification now to vote "no" on removing Trump. It is all but done. Over. And it will carry into the November elections.

Now the Democrats are attempting a hail Mary pass to save themselves. They are demanding witnesses and more documents. But why didn't they get those additional witnesses and documents during the House hearings?

Democrats claim now that they did not take their requests for additional documents and witnesses to SCOTUS during the House hearings because that would have delayed their impeachment process, and they claimed that Trump needed to be stopped immediately without delays by the high court, since Trump posed an immediate threat to the nation.

Democrats made that claim about SCOTUS with Chief Judge Roberts sitting right there. Did you see the look on Roberts' face? Democrats didn't even try to take it to the Supreme Court. As pointed out by Trump attorneys Alan Dershowitz and Ken Starr, the Supreme Court responded immediately in the past every time Congress asked for rulings concerning disputes between itself and the president. They had a dozen examples. They also pointed out that Speaker Pelosi sat on the articles of impeachment for a month, so how could Democrats now claim that an immediate threat needed immediate action? The Democrats lied. Democrats violated due process in dozens of ways. Dershowitz and Starr exposed the truth – and the senators got it.

Will there be more witnesses and documents? For what reason? How do any additional witnesses or documents change the arguments by the Trump lawyers? If senators agree that the arguments of the Trump lawyers are valid, then how will any additional witnesses or documents change that?

But there is one witness I would welcome: The whistleblower. Why? How much crap from Adam Schiff would be found to be false about the whistleblower? Just as with Schiff's claim for three years to have the evidence of collusion/conspiracy between Trump and Russians and evidence of obstruction of "justice," how many other lies did Schiff tell? Especially about the whistleblower? That would be fascinating to find out.