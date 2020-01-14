SECTIONS
Iran announces arrests for shooting down Ukrainian plane

'Extensive investigations' have taken place

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published January 14, 2020 at 9:33am
(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) -- Iran’s judiciary said it had made arrests in the shootdown of a Ukrainian passenger plane that killed 176 people.

Judiciary spokesman Gholamhossein Esmaili said Tuesday “extensive investigations have taken place and some individuals are arrested,” according to the Associated Press.

Iran, which initially denied that one of its missiles had brought down the jetliner, did not disclose the number of arrests. On Saturday, Iran admitted that its Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps had shot down the plane by mistake as it awaited possible confrontation with the United States after Iran fired a dozen missiles at military bases in Iraq housing American troops.

