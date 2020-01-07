SECTIONS
Iranian foreign minister fumes when denied entry to U.S.

'The world is not limited to New York'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published January 7, 2020 at 9:49am
(FOX NEWS) -- Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif fumed Tuesday over the reported U.S. decision to deny him a visa to address the United Nations in New York later this week, amid escalating tensions between the two countries after the killing of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani.

“They fear that someone comes to the U.S. and reveals realities,” Zarif told The Associated Press. “The world is not limited to New York, and you can talk to the American people from Tehran, and we will do that.”

He later claimed in a tweet that denying him a visa was in violation of the 1947 United Nations Headquarters agreement that established the international body’s base of operations in New York. That agreement requires the U.S. to permit foreign diplomats from other countries to conduct U.N. business. He also listed a series of allegations against the U.S., including “economic terrorism” and “cowardly assassination.”

