Iranian state TV anchors quit in anger over plane downing cover-up

'Forgive me for the 13 years I told you lies'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published January 13, 2020 at 10:54pm
(FOX NEWS) -- At least two Iranian journalists at a state-owned media outlet reportedly resigned from their jobs, and another left a while back, apologizing for "the 13 years I told you lies" to her supporters as Tehran grapples with the fallout from protests stemming from a cover-up of its accidental downing of a Ukrainian airliner.

Gelare Jabbari posted an apology on an Instagram that appears to have been deleted.

“It was very hard for me to believe that our people have been killed," the post read, according to The Guardian. "Forgive me that I got to know this late. And forgive me for the 13 years I told you lies.”

