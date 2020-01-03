Iran's Qassem Soleimani killed in 'U.S. strike' at Baghdad airport

(AL JAZEERA) General Qassem Soleimani, the head of Iran's elite Quds force, has been reported killed alongside six others following a US airstrike at Baghdad's international airport.

Iraqi officials and the state television reported that aside from Soleimani, Iraqi militia commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis was also killed in the attack.

Ahmed al-Assadi, a spokesman for Iraq's Popular Mobilisation Forces (PMF) umbrella grouping of Iran-backed militias, also confirmed the deaths of Soleimani and Muhandis.

