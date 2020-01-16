SECTIONS
Iraqi refugee launches GOP challenge to Ilhan Omar

'She needs to be stopped'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published January 16, 2020 at 5:45pm
(FOX NEWS) Dalia al-Aqidi is a Muslim Iraqi refugee who says she's tired of hearing Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., play identity politics while using language she believes is "dividing" America.

So she is launching a campaign to unseat her in November.

Al-Aqidi, who discussed her newly launched campaign in an interview with Fox News, joins a growing field of Republicans looking to take on Omar. "She needs to be stopped," al-Aqidi told Fox News in a phone interview. "I truly believe that I'm strong enough to beat her at her own game."

Read the full story ›

