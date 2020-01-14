The 'Israelite republic' as a model to our founders

The curse of humanity from the time of Adam and Eve has been thinking ourselves smarter than God. That idea originated with the false promise of Satan: that we could become like gods by thinking for ourselves instead of just trusting what God said.

Humanism (the religion of Marxism) is the ultimate form of satanic delusion, in which we believe so completely in human self-perfectibility that we imagine ourselves as truly gods, justified in and capable of "creating" a new superior form of humanity through transhumanism: the blending of humans with animals and machines through the technological integration of genetics, robotics and artificial intelligence. That's no longer science fiction, but emerging scientific reality, theologically representing the unraveling of the created order of "kinds" God formed and separated on the sixth day of creation – prophetically signaling the soon return of Christ.

It's easy to see that curse in atheists, but it has always been at work among God's people as well. God's plan for man was what America's founders would later describe as "ordered liberty," a representative form of government resting on the rule of God's law. That was what God designed for the 12 Hebrew tribes – the first true republic in history – and it lasted 400 years from their entrance into the Holy Land until, corrupted by the idolatrous beliefs of the Canaanites (whom they failed to purge from the land as God instructed), they sold their birthright of liberty for a monarchy like those of the surrounding nations.

Now, some would say the Mosaic law wasn't "the perfect law" described in Psalm 19, but was a form of His law suitable to the state of the Hebrews' moral development at that time, containing in its statutes and rituals the spiritual principles of the perfect law. As the Apostle Paul stated in Hebrews 8:7 "For if that first covenant had been without fault, no place would have been sought for a second."

I raise this point to illustrate a great unacknowledged truth: that – to a point – God has always accommodated human choices differing from His own regarding human affairs. This is perhaps best proved by Jesus in his explanation, in Matthew 19:8-9, of why divorce was allowed in the Mosaic code in contradiction to the perfect principle of the law of marriage embodied in Genesis 2:24. Concubinage, slavery and polygamy are other examples of God's accommodation of institutionalized human sins in the Mosaic law, which Jesus disallowed in calling His followers to aspire to the higher spiritual principles of the perfect law: "You have heard it said you must not commit adultery, but I tell you ..." and "Love your neighbor as yourself."

Yet, even as He accommodated human choices, He allowed the consequences of those choices to be a lesson in themselves about rejecting His will in favor of our own. Like the reprobates of Romans 1:18-32, humans who think themselves smarter than God always "receive in themselves the due penalty of their error."

The monarchy was a heavy self-created burden on humanity for over two millennia, until a great revival of biblical study of the Old Testament in England in the 1600s by so-called "Christian Hebraists" allowed a class of post-Renaissance, post-Reformation philosophers and theologians to explore and exposit a new perspective of Christianity unshackled from human-created ecclesiastical dogmas of both the Catholic and Protestant church hierarchies. In other words, the man-made Hellenic (Greco-Roman) assumptions of Catholicism and Protestantism were set aside, and the Bible was studied from the original Hebrew cultural perspective of the Apostles and Old Testament Prophets.

William Federer, lists some of these men in his excellent book "Who is the King in America?" They include "Thomas Erastus (1524–1583); Bonaventure Vulcanius (1535–1614); Joseph Scaliger (1540–1609); Johannes van den Driesche (1550–1616); Isaac Casaubon (1559–1614); Johannes Buxtorf (1564– 1629); Daniel Heinsius (1580–1655); Hugo Grotius (1583–1645); John Selden (1584–1654); Thomas Hobbes (1588–1679); James Harrington (1611–1677); and Petrus Cunaeus (1586–1638), who published 'The Hebrew Republic' in 1617."

To be sure, there was a wide spectrum of beliefs and perspectives that emerged from this era (including the misguided theology of deism), but it was the seed-bed of constitutionalism and made possible John Locke's brilliant articulation at the end of the 1600s of what would become American political philosophy.

Importantly, the long-repeated accusation that Locke (and some other biblical rationalists) were not Christian is untrue – reflecting only the perspective of the Hellenic ecclesiastical camps who defined Christianity by alignment with their own man-made doctrines. But, in my view, Locke (whose published books included "The Reasonableness of Christianity," 1695) had a truer biblical worldview than his critics because he grounded his arguments in the rationality of the Bible and not the opinions of "the church."

Likewise, the genius of America's founders was not that they invented something new, but that they went back to the system God established as their model for this nation. This fact is best exemplified by the election sermon of Harvard President Rev. Samuel Langdon in 1788, which broke the political log-jam in New Hampshire over ratifying the United States Constitution, winning its support as the final state ratification necessary for adoption as the law of the nation.

The title of the sermon itself tells the story: "The Republic of The Israelites An Example To The American States." It's logic reflected the vision of the founders era: to build a nation on the foundation of the Bible – and a government modeled on God's original republic.

There is no possibility that America will survive as a republic unless we return to God's model, and there is no "non-religious" version that can substitute for it.

And I don't think it is any accident that we are perched at the edge of this precipice – with the most critical election in our history falling in November of 2020, exactly 400 years from the Pilgrims entering the Promised Land of America in November of 1620: a direct parallel to the 400 years the Israelite republic survived.

The window of reprieve is closing, and we have one last chance to save America. I urge you to rise up as a Constitutionalist and join me in the Revolutionary Remnant Regiment.