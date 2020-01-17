Jerry Falwell will 'call for civil disobedience' if Dems lock in gun control bills

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) -- Liberty University President Jerry Falwell Jr. said he will "call for civil disobedience" if Virginia Democrats pass several gun control bills during this year's General Assembly session.

Speaking on Todd Barnes's podcast ToddCast, Falwell said he had "never seen such a response from my fellow Virginians, negative response, to any proposal ever out of Richmond."

The Democratic majority appears poised to pass monumental legislation that will change the Second Amendment rights of Virginia citizens. Some of the legislation proposed by Democrats includes a ban on assault weapons, the introduction of controversial red flag laws that temporarily confiscate the guns of citizens who are deemed a risk, and a monthly limit to handgun purchases.

