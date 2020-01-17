SECTIONS
U.S.
Print

Jerry Falwell will 'call for civil disobedience' if Dems lock in gun control bills

Virginia lawmakers plan full-scale assault on 2nd Amendment

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published January 17, 2020 at 10:01am
Print

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) -- Liberty University President Jerry Falwell Jr. said he will "call for civil disobedience" if Virginia Democrats pass several gun control bills during this year's General Assembly session.

Speaking on Todd Barnes's podcast ToddCast, Falwell said he had "never seen such a response from my fellow Virginians, negative response, to any proposal ever out of Richmond."

The Democratic majority appears poised to pass monumental legislation that will change the Second Amendment rights of Virginia citizens. Some of the legislation proposed by Democrats includes a ban on assault weapons, the introduction of controversial red flag laws that temporarily confiscate the guns of citizens who are deemed a risk, and a monthly limit to handgun purchases.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







DOJ investigating Comey's leak to media
Jerry Falwell will 'call for civil disobedience' if Dems lock in gun control bills
Iranian leader lashes out at Europe
Bannon: Investigate Schiff, Pelosi over 'comic theater'
Sanders fans threaten to stay home
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×