Joe Biden now complains of attacks on 'only surviving son'

As House Democrats now have forwarded their impeach-the-president agenda to the U.S. Senate, where it's expected that the GOP-majority body will acquit him of abuse and obstruction claims assembled by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Hunter Biden is becoming more and more of an issue.

He's Democrat nomination hopeful Joe Biden's son, and already has been in the news because of his sweetheart deal to be paid $83,000 a month to be on the board of Burisma, a Ukrainian gas company.

This was when his father was vice president for Barack Obama and in charge of Ukraine issues for that administration.

Joe Biden also famously is on video boasting how he bullied Ukrainian officials into firing a prosecutor who was looking into allegations of corruption at Burisma, which was paying his son.

It's possible Hunter Biden even could be called before the U.S. Senate to testifying about whatever corruption he saw while at Burisma during the course of Democrats' impeachment claims against President Trump.

So the Daily Wire reports now Joe Biden has stopped referring his son by his name.

Instead, Hunter Biden, according to Joe Biden, is "my only surviving son."

The social media statement apparently was an attempt to boost sympathy.

"Republicans have savaged my only surviving son," Biden tweeted. "They've spread lies about me that networks won't even carry. It doesn't matter if they go after me. As president of the United States, I have to be able to not only fight — I have to heal. And that’s what I’ll do if I’m elected."

The context of the comment is that he was asked about running against President Trump should the Senate acquit him of all charges.

Biden claimed that Trump has committed impeachable offenses.

"Whether the Senate makes that judgment or not, it’s for them to decide. But — and, by the way, I’m told that, you know, we — that I don’t — I say we have to unite the country and it’s going to be harder after this trial. It may be. But, look, you know, I understand how these guys are, this Republican Party. They’ve got gone after — savaged my surviving son, gone after me, told lies that your networks and others won’t even carry on television because they’re flat-out lies," he said.

The report said, "The controversy surrounding Biden stems from the fact that his son was hired by Burisma to be on the company’s board of directors — despite not having any experience in natural gas or in Ukraine — at a time when the Obama administration tapped Biden to handle U.S. interests in Ukraine. In 2016, Biden sought to remove a Ukrainian prosecutor who was investigating the company that his son was working for over allegations of corruption."

It explained that Joe Biden often has "blown up" at people who ask about his son, whose record includes being kicked out of the U.S. Navy for using cocaine.

He also was recently sued in a paternity case, and lost. And he dated his brother's widow for a time.

Here's Joe Biden, in his own words:

Republicans have savaged my only surviving son. They’ve spread lies about me that networks won’t even carry. It doesn’t matter if they go after me. As President of the United States, I have to be able to not only fight — I have to heal. And that’s what I’ll do if I’m elected. — Joe Biden (Text Join to 30330) (@JoeBiden) January 15, 2020

The Daily Mail reported Joe Biden claimed he's taken everything Trump can offer, and "I'm getting better."

Hunter Biden's older brother Beau died of brain cancer in 2015.

Just days ago, talk-radio host Rush Limbaugh criticized Hunter Biden for a variety of offenses.

He cited a report headlined, "Hunter Biden Linked to 2016 Identity Theft Involving” His Dead Brother."

Read Limbaugh, "Newly submitted court documents link Hunter Biden, the son of [Plugs], to an identity theft case from 2016 when he was allegedly being checked into an unidentified Arizona facility. … The court papers, which cite a Prescott, Arizona, police report, describe what allegedly happened on the morning of October 28, 2016, when a Hertz rental car employee reportedly received a phone call around 10 a.m. and … discovered ‘suspicious’ items inside one of the rental cars."

Limbaugh pointed out the report says: "'Stolen identities were used to check defendant Robert Hunter Biden into an Arizona facility and providing false statements to the Prescott Police Department. These stolen identities include his [dead] brother Joseph R. Beau Biden III, and Joseph McGee.' An attorney for … Robert Hunter Biden did not immediately respond to FOX Business' request for comment. His brother, who went by Beau Biden, died in 2015."

Limbaugh said, "So he not only took us his dead brother's widow, he took his dead brother's identity. This is the guy up to his neck in it in Ukraine — and, of course, we’re not allowed to go there. We’re not allowed to look into this. No way. That’s persecuting Joe Biden, who’s nothing but a great citizen and a great servant of the public."