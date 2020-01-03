Here's what Jordan Peterson thinks about transgender 'speech law'

Known for his unrelenting stand against a Canadian bill that would compel politically correct speech, psychology professor Jordan Peterson is featured in the film "No Safe Spaces," which will be re-released on 70 screens across America on Friday.

In the film, Peterson is asked about the bill, which would have added "gender identity and expression" as a prohibited ground of discrimination, effectively compelling the use of "transgender pronouns."

The University of Toronto professor acknowledged there are limits on freedom of speech, such as not inciting violence, but he insisted the Canadian law is different.

"This is the law insisting that you say something. You use my language," he said.

TRENDING: Happy New Year! Ocasio-Cortez's seat in Congress may vanish

"And my response was: 'There isn't a hope in hell that I will ever use your language.'"

The interviewer, comedian Adam Carolla, observed that "once you control the language, you control the outcome."

"That's why I wouldn't say those words. Because that's exactly right," Peterson said.

"If I allow you to define the territory in which we are going to engage, then you win."

In "No Safe Spaces," Carolla teams up with author and talk-radio host Dennis Prager to document the erosion of free-speech rights across America.

WND reported the film follows Prager and Carolla as they visit college campuses across the country and interview students and professors, comedians and commentators on the left and right. Some have been victims of censorship.

Carolla is host of the world's No. 1 podcast, and Prager is known for his radio show, columns and PragerU, which itself has been the target of censorship for its politically incorrect views.

The film also features dramatic and comedic recreations of life-shaping moments in the lives of Prager and Carolla, including Prager's visit to the Soviet Union.

The film project began in 2017 with an Indiegogo fundraising campaign.

"Entitled snowflakes on college campuses raging and screaming every time they encounter an idea they disagree with," the film's Indiegogo page said. "These stories might be somewhat amusing if they weren’t such a dangerous indication of what’s to come. Trigger warnings, micro-aggressions, the suppression of free speech, and other illogical ideas born on campuses are proliferating and spreading out into the real world.

"Today’s campus snowflake is tomorrow’s teacher, judge, or elected official," it said. "And if that doesn’t scare you, maybe you should reconsider. No matter where you live or what you do, if you don’t think they way they do, they will attempt to silence and punish you."

See the trailer: