SECTIONS
U.S.
Print

Juanita Broaddrick shuns Hillary doc

'To watch that woman talk is torture'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published January 27, 2020 at 9:34am
Print

(NY POST) -- One woman will not be watching the much-hyped new documentary about Hillary Clinton debuting Saturday night at Sundance: Juanita Broaddrick, who alleged Bill Clinton raped her in 1978 and believes his wife spent decades covering it up.

“I can’t watch it. I’ll see clips of it probably from Twitter or Facebook or something like that but to watch that woman talk is torture,” Broaddrick, now 77, told The Post. “I guess because I have so many feelings about her as being a fake person, a fake feminist and knowing what she did to all of the victims of her husband.”

Broaddrick, then 35, first met Clinton, then 31, while working as a nursing home administrator in Van Buren, Arkansas, when he paid a visit during his first campaign for governor in 1978. She became a fan and campaign volunteer, and Clinton told her to call when she was at the capital.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Report: Rockets hit U.S. Embassy in Baghdad
Manchin: Trump's legal team does 'good job'
Juanita Broaddrick shuns Hillary doc
China bans wildlife trade as coronavirus spreads, death toll climbs
5 million left Wuhan before lockdown, 1,000 new coronavirus cases expected in city
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×