Juanita Broaddrick shuns Hillary doc

(NY POST) -- One woman will not be watching the much-hyped new documentary about Hillary Clinton debuting Saturday night at Sundance: Juanita Broaddrick, who alleged Bill Clinton raped her in 1978 and believes his wife spent decades covering it up.

“I can’t watch it. I’ll see clips of it probably from Twitter or Facebook or something like that but to watch that woman talk is torture,” Broaddrick, now 77, told The Post. “I guess because I have so many feelings about her as being a fake person, a fake feminist and knowing what she did to all of the victims of her husband.”

Broaddrick, then 35, first met Clinton, then 31, while working as a nursing home administrator in Van Buren, Arkansas, when he paid a visit during his first campaign for governor in 1978. She became a fan and campaign volunteer, and Clinton told her to call when she was at the capital.

