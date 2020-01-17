SECTIONS
Education
Print

In just 8 minutes, new video punctures evolution's circular 'homology' argument

Why would different animals be so similar unless they were related?

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published January 16, 2020 at 7:44pm
Print

(EVOLUTION NEWS) The biology textbook my daughter uses in high school, Miller and Levine’s Biology, is in wide use. It’s the one from Pearson with the parrot on the cover. On page 468, it employs a circular argument beloved by evolutionists: the argument from homology. The same argument features in many different textbooks. And it is regularly cited by biologists in scolding the public about their Darwin doubts.

Here is a really brief, cute, and effective new video from Discovery Institute that addresses and deftly punctures this argument. Just eight minutes long!

It’s part of a freshly launched occasional series, “Long Story Short,” that compresses key points in the debate between Darwinism and intelligent design into a very welcome format: concise, accessible, and funny. As the narrator explains, “One of the main arguments Darwin used for his theory was that of homology, these odd similarities between very different animals. Why would they be so similar unless they were related?”

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Windows 10 has security flaw so severe the NSA disclosed it
In just 8 minutes, new video punctures evolution's circular 'homology' argument
47 is saddest age of all, study finds
Ignoring child rape in Britain
Iraqi refugee launches GOP challenge to Ilhan Omar
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×