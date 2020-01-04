Kansas police apologize for faked story of expletive on cup

(ASSOCIATED PRESS) A Kansas police department is apologizing after an officer admitted to making up a story that a McDonald’s employee wrote an expletive and the word “pig” on a coffee cup.
Herington Police Chief Brian Hornaday said in a news release Wednesday that he is “truly sorry for all unnecessary, negative attention and pain that this incident has brought to every person who was affected.”
The apology came after Hornaday announced Monday that the now-former officer “completely and solely fabricated” the allegation that he was handed the coffee cup with the expletive at a McDonald’s drive-thru in Junction City. Hornaday said then that the officer told him the incident was “meant to be a joke” and resigned.