Kellyanne Conway warns Obama bureaucrats still fighting Trump

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) -- Top White House adviser Kellyanne Conway claimed that she believes there could be members of the executive branch hired under the previous administration who are undermining President Trump.

Trump took office more than three years ago, but Conway said his impeachment shows that several people put into power by President Barack Obama have sharp disagreements with the current president. During a Wednesday interview on Fox News, Conway revealed that she believes some Democratic-appointed officials are still opposed to working for Trump.

“People talk about the deep state, I talk about the shallow state. It doesn’t have to be that deep, and you don’t have to be here that long, but if you're working cross-purposes to the president’s agenda,” Conway began.

