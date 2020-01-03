Killing of Soleimani sends powerful message to Iranian dissidents

(FEDERALIST) By all accounts the reason that that President Trump ordered the killing of Iranian Revolutionary Guard terrorist leader Qasem Soleimani was the recent prevarications of the Iranian regime towards America. Most recently, these included the killing of an American contractor and the organization of an attack on the US embassy in Baghdad. But there is another important aspect of the timing of this strike that should not go unnoticed: the deepening protests inside Iran against its government.

According to the New York Times on December 1 of last year, “Iran is experiencing its deadliest political unrest since the Islamic Revolution 40 years ago, with at least 180 people killed — and possibly hundreds more — as angry protests have been smothered in a government crackdown of unbridled force.”

