Kneeling, raised fists, other protests not allowed at 2020 Olympics

IOC makes it clear: Discipline of some sort will follow

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published January 10, 2020 at 3:55pm
(YAHOO! SPORTS) Before Thursday, the International Olympic Committee’s stance on protest at the Olympics Games was confined to one sentence in the Olympic Charter. It reeked of ambiguity and invited confusion. What, exactly, qualifies as a protest?

On Thursday, in an effort to keep politics far away from Tokyo 2020, the IOC answered that question with more specificity than ever before.

There will be no kneeling during national anthems.

No raising of fists, à la John Carlos and Tommie Smith at the 1968 Games.

No politically charged signs or armbands.

