SECTIONS
Politics U.S.
Print

What to know about Democrats' 7 impeachment managers

Long-time Trump hunters to act in case to remove president from office

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published January 16, 2020 at 2:30pm
Print

(DAILY SIGNAL) Longtime Trump-hunters were joined by far less familiar faces, including a former police chief, a former judge, and a former Army Ranger, as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi named impeachment managers.

The House managers appointed Wednesday will act as prosecutors, making the case to remove President Donald Trump from office during the Senate impeachment trial expected to begin next week.

In a near party-line vote, the Democrat-controlled House on Dec. 19 impeached Trump on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Print

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×