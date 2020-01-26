Kobe Bryant killed in fiery helicopter crash

(FOX NEWS) -- Kobe Bryant, one of the greatest NBA players of all-time and a superstar who transcended sports, was reportedly killed in a fiery helicopter crash in California on Sunday. He was 41.

According to multiple reports, Bryant was on a helicopter flying over Calabasas – a city of 23,000 people located about 30 miles northwest of downtown Los Angeles. TMZ Sports first reported that Bryant was killed in the crash. FOX Sports also confirmed the report of Bryant’s death.

"It is with great sadness that we learn of the death of Kobe Bryant and four others in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, the City of Calabasas' Twitter accounted tweeted. "The aircraft went down in a remote field off Las Virgenes around 10:00 this morning. Nobody on the ground was hurt. The FAA and NTSB are investigating.

