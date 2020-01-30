Kobe, Mahomes and 'unwoke' blacks

As African Americans in the public eye have come to learn the hard way, independence of thought is neither encouraged nor welcomed by the progressive community.

No two athletes of color have been more in the news this past week than the amiable, biracial Kansas Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the Los Angeles Lakers basketball great Kobe Bryant, who died in a helicopter crash Sunday.

What the two shared was an independence of spirit that has apparently made leftists uneasy. In both cases, this spirit manifested itself after the 2013 trial of George Zimmerman for the shooting death of Trayvon Martin.

Mahomes caught heat as soon as he punched his ticket for the Super Bowl. One sports site greeted him last week with the headline, "Patrick Mahomes Sparks Outrage With George Zimmerman Take."

What is perverse about this seeming outrage is that Mahomes's made his offending tweet in 2013, when he was 17 years old.

Said Mahomes at the time, "This case was an absolute horrible tragedy, however there was no criminal activity that occurred."

Zimmerman had just been acquitted. Anyone paying attention knew he deserved to be acquitted. Mahomes's tweet was impressively judicious for anyone, let alone a high-school kid.

Nevertheless, some woke sports reporter dug it up thinking he could score some cheap clicks by embarrassing Mahomes.

Some woke fans obliged with prefabricated outrage. "Would I be wrong to stop rooting for Patrick Mahomes after I found out about his old tweets in which they look like he's defending George Zimmerman?" tweeted one

"Patrick Mahomes our hero defending Zimmerman? We gotta sack him for the culture," tweeted another. Mahomes wisely chose not to respond. (Bias alert: the writer lives in Kansas City).

While alive, Kobe Bryant caught even more heat. In 2014, when interviewed by Ben McGrath of the liberal New Yorker, he spoke his mind about the Zimmerman case.

"There is a bigger issue in terms of being an African American athlete, and the box people try to put you in because of it," he told McGrath. "And it's always a struggle to step outside of that."

When McGrath brought up LeBron James posting a photo of the Miami Heat players dressed in hoodies in tribute to Trayvon Martin, Bryant did not respond as McGrath expected.

"I won't react to something just because I'm supposed to, because I'm an African American," he said. "That argument doesn't make any sense to me."

Bryant continued, "So we want to advance as a society and as a culture, but, say, if something happens to an African American, we immediately come to his defense?"

"Well, if we've progressed as a society," said Bryant, "then you don't jump to somebody's defense just because they're African American. You sit and you listen to the facts just like you would in any other situation, right? So I won't assert myself."

Football great Jim Brown had no use for Bryant's thoughtfulness. "He is somewhat confused about culture, because he was brought up in another country," said Brown. Bryant grew up in Italy where his father, Joe "Jelly Bean" Bryant, finished his basketball career.

Jemele Hill, a totally woke black female sportswriter, also took Bryant to task for his remarks. The easily triggered Hill was working at ESPN at the time and criticized him on air as being tone deaf among other flaws.

While she was still on air, Bryant direct messaged her on Twitter. That contact led to a lengthy phone call.

"He explained to me that he was speaking from the experience of someone who had been on trial for sexual assault and, in his mind, had been wrongfully accused," wrote Hill after Bryant's death.

She observed, "The criminal case against him had been dismissed; Bryant reportedly reached a civil settlement with his accuser."

Hill took the occasion of Bryant's death to remind her fans how she schooled the insensitive basketball star on the Zimmerman matter.

From Hill's perspective, Bryant comments about the Zimmerman case seemed more a mark on his character than the fateful interaction in the hotel room with his accuser.

Although Hill prudently shied from accusing Bryant of rape, she absolutely had no scruples about accusing Zimmerman of "murder," the word she used to describe Trayvon's death.

Joel Gilbert's excellent new film and book, "The Trayvon Hoax," has been out since September. It proves beyond a doubt not only Zimmerman's innocence, but also the guilt of Team Trayvon in framing Zimmerman for murder.

As a writer for the once prestigious Atlantic, Hill has no excuse for remaining so willfully ignorant about a subject so vitally important.