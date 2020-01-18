Lawsuit dismissed against police accused of brutality

A judge has dismissed a complaint against Muskogee, Oklahoma, police officers by a man who alleges he was thrown to the ground, tasered, kneed in the back and put in a chokehold until he became unconscious merely for sitting in his car.

Officers contend Jeriel Edwards was under the influence of PCP and posed a threat.

The legal team defending Edwards, the Rutherford Institute, insists their client did everything police asked of him.

"If you ask police what Americans should do to stay alive during encounters with law enforcement, they will tell you to comply, cooperate, obey, not resist, not argue, not make threatening gestures or statements, avoid sudden movements, and submit to a search of their person and belongings," said constitutional attorney John W. Whitehead, president of the Rutherford Institute.

"The problem is what to do when compliance is not enough. How can you maintain the illusion of freedom when daily, Americans are being shot, stripped, searched, choked, beaten and tasered by police for little more than daring to frown, smile, question, challenge an order or merely exist?"

U.S. Magistrate Steven P. Shreder ruled in a lawsuit filed by Edwards that the officers had qualified immunity for their actions.

Rutherford maintains Edwards was deprived of his Fourth Amendment rights.

Despite "complying with police orders during an arrest," Rutherford said, Edwards "was subjected to excessive force and brutality, including being thrown to the ground, tasered, and placed in a chokehold that rendered him unconscious and required his hospitalization for three days."

The judge determined Edwards was "intoxicated, seemed confused, and had trouble understanding with (sic) and complying with" officers' instructions.

That, the judge ruled, "bolsters the immediacy of the threat to the officers."

The judge said someone called police when they saw Edwards in his car in a parking lot. Officers approached the car and believed Edwards was under the influence of PCP.

But Rutherford attorneys argued dash-cam video of the arrest showed Edwards was peaceful, did not defy officers' orders and did nothing to provoke them.

Rutherford explained the circumstances: