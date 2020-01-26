Leaked McDonald's marketing bible reveals how seriously company takes its reputation

(BUSINESS INSIDER) McDonald's takes Ronald McDonald very seriously.

The fast-food giant has determined Ronald McDonald has good eating habits, doesn't smoke and "does not touch anyone in any inappropriate way." All appearances of the mascot must be approved by the company and deemed consistent with his "core personality" — meaning Ronald McDonald is specifically banned from visiting a nightclub or lounge. The nickname "Ronnie" is strictly off limits.

These are just a few of the rules spelled out in a 2012 copy of McDonald's "Golden Arches code" obtained by Business Insider. The code acts as a marketing bible for McDonald's, intended for internal use, spelling out every aspect of the fast-food giant's brand.

