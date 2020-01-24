The left is a violent contagion

Two major stories top the news – the Democratic Party's illegitimate leftist effort to oust our duly elected President Donald Trump by dishonest impeachment, and the rapidly-spreading epidemic from China of a dangerous respiratory disease. These two stories are surprisingly similar.

The socialist Democratic Party's aim is to regain control over the government, which it intends to make infinitely large, powerful and coercive.

"Government is not reason. It is not eloquence. It is force," said George Washington in a quote often attributed to him. "And like fire, it is a dangerous servant and a fearful master."

"Because government is force," wrote libertarian author Harry Browne, "it will attract the worst elements of society – people who want to use government to avoid having to earn their living and to avoid having to persuade others to accept their ideas voluntarily."

The larger government becomes, the more force and violence it wields to control every aspect of citizen lives.

But according to Dr. Gary Slutkin, a former epidemiologist at the University of Illinois Chicago and founder of Cure Violence, force and violence in society act like a contagious disease "just like any epidemic."

"Exposure to violence alters the functioning of your brain," says Slutkin's Cure Violence colleague Charles Ransford. And "violence begets violence," as the Rev. Doctor Martin Luther King Jr. said in 1958.

By its dogmatic zeal for ever-enlarging government, the political left spreads this epidemic. By treating government as the remedy, not the cause, for every social problem, the left justifies violence as a means for spreading this infection into every facet of citizens' lives and into our politics.

Consider two current paid organizers for the Democratic Party presidential campaign of self-described socialist Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt. Kyle Jurek was caught during a secret videotaping saying that Milwaukee would be burned to the ground if convention delegates there did not nominate Sanders. He also said that wealthy journalists should be dragged out "by their hair and light them on fire in the streets."

The other Sanders operative, Martin Weissgerber, was videotaped urging fellow radicals to "guillotine the rich," i.e., beheading them. He also called for imprisoning Republicans in gulag slave labor camps like Stalin's, where at least 25,000 were worked to death.

Sanders did not say these things, but as of this writing he has refused to denounce or fire those who did, thereby giving his tacit approval to their threats of violence.

Democrats have already made it clear that they will regard any election defeat as illegitimate, and that if they are defeated this November they will respond with threats and actual violence. This is a blatant attempt to win power by coercion.

Such threats have been amplified by the leftist media since Trump's 2016 election. You doubtless remember singer Madonna telling a crowd that she has thought "an awful lot" about "blowing up the White House." Actor Johnny Depp declared that "maybe it's about time" that another "actor assassinated a president" as John Wilkes Booth did in 1865 by killing President Abraham Lincoln.

Remember New York City's Shakespeare in the Park depicting the stabbing assassination of an actor who looked like President Trump. And comic Kathy Griffin holding up what looked like Mr. Trump's bloody severed head. Or the music videos by Snoop Dogg and Marilyn Manson that showed a Trump look-alike being shot.

Such fantasies stir the mentally unstable to action. They stir Marxist movements such as antifa to violently attack those who disagree with them, and to win praise from those like CNN host Chris Cuomo. A Bernie Sanders activist tried to shoot to death a group of Republican lawmakers and almost killed Republican House Minority Whip Steve Scalise of Louisiana.

And now, days ago, a Florida construction worker reportedly ended a political debate with his pro-Trump boss by stabbing the boss to death with a trowel.

Such violence is almost non-existent on the political right, but it is becoming a lethal epidemic among those on the left. To have leftist megalomania, and an unlimited delusion that one is entitled to rule others, is obviously a form of severe mental illness.

Conservatives believe that Americans have a constitutional right to keep and bear arms, but those who have hijacked the Democratic Party do not. Since leftists believe that mentally ill people should not possess arms, why not prohibit such weapons to those who carry the power-crazed, violence-causing mental delusions of leftists? Leftist violence should be dealt with by long-term treatment in mental hospitals.

Lowell Ponte is a former Reader's Digest Roving Editor. His articles have appeared in the Wall Street Journal, the New York Times and other major publications. His latest paper co-authored with Craig R. Smith, "China's Top Secret War," shows how to rethink several areas of investment to protect and grow your savings against the little-known economic threats the People's Republic of China poses. For a free, postpaid copy, call toll-free 800-630-1492.