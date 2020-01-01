LPGA legend pays off 50 students' lunch debt at former elementary school

(AP) -- WILTON, N.Y. – Dottie Pepper paid off all outstanding school lunch debt for a few dozen elementary students in upstate New York, just in time for the new year.

More than 50 students at Dorothy Nolan Elementary School in Saratgoa Springs had their lunch debt wiped out by the LPGA legend, the Times Union reported Monday.

“It’s debt that didn’t need to be sitting there, burdening people,” Pepper said. “I just thought it’s been a really good year for my husband and I and if we can make it a little easier for families that didn’t have much on the holidays."

Read the full story ›