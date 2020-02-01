Lying about the lying that we lied about yesterday

I don't see how public companies can continue lying to their customers about their products and services without consequences. A few examples to consider:

We make the healthiest dog and cat foods on the market. Except you buy it, your pet eats it and dies. Analysis reveals one of the ingredients was contaminated with industrial waste.

Our car's new rollover protection option lets you drive safely while under the influence of any substance abuse combination. In the process of safely rolling over, your car crashes into a family of five, killing them in the crash-induced fire.

Our political views have absolutely no effect on the posts that our social media platform elevates or sinks. Of course, it's all the fault of the algorithm that your programmers programmed. No huge corporation would ever engage in activity to influence the outcome of an election for their own benefit over that of competitors.

We offer the most experienced news and editorial teams in the industry. Unfortunately, they also lie about the details, cause and effect of the news they report. Objective studies show that their reporting translates into political bias – un fact, enough political bias to shift an election.

"We reserve the right to refuse service to anyone." Have you ever seen that sign inside a small business? So how can that small business be prosecuted by a government agency for asking a homosexual to buy a wedding cake somewhere else, when a tech behemoth that is a public entity can safely eliminate pro-life and other content, yet incur no government action to protect those denied a platform for their views? How is a public company's platform suddenly private, when it benefits the views the company favors?

Why is lying about a product that harms people or pets different than lying about a political party or ideology that sickens entire nations by poisoning the minds and attitudes of their citizens? Which case of lying is more damaging to more people? Who decides which ideas are worthy of discussion and argument – and which are not?

Is there anyone who still believes that Big Tech needs government subsidies to flourish on the internet? In fact, the consumers of Big Tech now need government assistance to survive their daily encounters with the espionage devices fitted inside their phones by technology companies. Everything is sold as "free" but in fact translates to the sale of those customers' most intimate life details to advertisers and government agencies. I include the latter because if government weren't receiving something of benefit out of the situation, they would have long ago ended the charade.

TRENDING: 'Jerry, Jerry, Jerry': Nadler steals last word from frustrated Schiff

In essence, Big Tech has forced any would-be competitors to use the same "innovative" and "free" pricing, which is all based on a lie. And there we are, full circle. Follow the money. I guarantee that it doesn't lead back to a free lunch for you.

Let's remove "free" from the equation. Any time the customer doesn't pay for something it introduces distortions into the economy. Witness health insurance and hospital costs.

Google is certainly able to charge your credit card a small fee for each search, while not collecting any personal information. Social media can establish monthly or annual accounts. This way everyone learns just how expensive "free" really is. When that happens, real competitors can begin to form, which will benefit consumers.

Maybe truth isn't a condition, but a person? Reconnaissance, by Craige McMillan.