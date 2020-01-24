Man chokes girlfriend after getting 'upset' while watching Trump impeachment trial

(USA TODAY) A man who had been watching the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump on Tuesday allegedly choked and punched his girlfriend in a Pennsylvania motel room when she wanted to watch something else, according to charging documents.

Lonnie D. Clark, 53, who lives at the northern York County motel, faces charges of strangulation, simple assault and harassment.

Police responded to the Scottish Inn at about 7:45 p.m. Tuesday after Clark's girlfriend called 911. The woman reported that Clark had assaulted her and that she had left the room, documents state.

