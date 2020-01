(SKY NEWS) Judges have been accused of racial injustice for handing an African-American man a 12-year sentence after he asked a jail officer to charge his mobile phone.

Willie Nash, 39, had been booked in to the Newton County prison in Mississippi on a misdemeanour charge when the offence took place.

He was found to have brought the phone in when he asked an employee for "some juice".

