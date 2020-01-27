SECTIONS
Manchin: Trump's legal team does 'good job'

'They gave us a lot to think about'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published January 27, 2020 at 9:36am
(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) -- West Virginia Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin told reporters he thought Trump's legal team did a "good job" with its opening arguments.

"A good job. I thought they did a good job. They gave us a lot to think about, and I think it gives us more reasons why the one thing that stuck in my mind is they said that there wasn't a witness that they've had so far that had direct contact with the president," he said Saturday. "So, I think that it reaffirms why I would love to hear from [Mick] Mulvaney and [John] Bolton."

Senate Democrats have argued that former Trump national security adviser John Bolton and Director of the Office of Management and Budget Mick Mulvaney are among witnesses necessary to the impeachment trial that members of the Senate should vote to subpoena to testify.

Read the full story ›

