Marianne Williamson fires her entire 2020 presidential campaign staff

(CNBC) Self-help guru Marianne Williamson has laid off her entire presidential campaign staff, NBC News reported Thursday.

Williamson’s former campaign manager Patricia Ewing and former New Hampshire state director Paul Hodes confirmed the layoffs, first reported by WMUR, to NBC.

WMUR reported that the Williamson campaign — which at its height boasted 45 staff members in four states — has had no staffers since Tuesday.

Financial issues forced the layoffs, sources told WMUR.