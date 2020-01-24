SECTIONS
Meadows: It's Schiff doing the 'cover-up'

'Intentionally misleading the American peoplel'

WND News Services By WND News Services
January 24, 2020
(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) -- Republican North Carolina Rep. Mark Meadows claimed on Thursday that House impeachment manager Adam Schiff and his fellow Democrats orchestrated the “only cover-up” in the impeachment process.

Democrats have been accusing Republicans of staging a “cover-up” over the last week, and Rep. Jerry Nadler went so far as to accuse them of that on the Senate floor.

“I see a lot of senators voting for a cover-up, voting to deny witnesses, an absolutely indefensible vote, obviously a treacherous vote,” Nadler said late Wednesday night.

Read the full story ›

WND News Services
