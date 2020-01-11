Mike Lee signs on to Sanders' bill to prevent funding for military intervention in Iran

(CNN) Republican Sen. Mike Lee of Utah has agreed to co-sponsor Sen. Bernie Sanders' legislation that would freeze funding for any military action in Iran without express approval from Congress.
Sanders, a Vermont independent who's running for the Democratic presidential nomination, introduced the bill shortly after the Trump administration held a classified briefing in which advisers outlined the case for their military strike last week that killed Iranian Gen. Qasem Soleimani.
Sanders was sharply critical of the briefing, saying afterward that the administration's briefers gave no proof of any imminent attack by Iran against US targets.