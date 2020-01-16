MLB all-star Adam Wainwright leading 1-year online Bible study for fans

(CHRISTIAN POST) Longtime St. Louis Cardinals all-star pitcher Adam Wainright has invited fans to join him in a one-year online Bible study he is leading.

Last Thursday, the 38-year-old veteran and three-time all-star took to his official Twitter account to invite his 285,000 followers to “read through the Bible with me in one year.” The tweet encouraged fans who want to do so to follow his other Twitter account: “Walking With Waino.”

The @walkingwwaino account has 14,000 followers, a doubling over the last week when it reported to have about 7,000 followers. The bio description of the account reads: “Studying Gods Word in community.”

