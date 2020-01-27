Mom turns ex's record collection into snazzy new floor

Some people just have a knack for bringing color and joy into the world. Sonia Barton from Belper, Derbyshire, is one of those people in her personal life as well as her job.

Barton also goes by the moniker "Loopy Lou," which her website states is the name of her Children's Party Entertainer self.

"Loopy Lou conducts Kids Parties involving loads of FUN, SMILES & LAUGHTER," the website reads. "Also providing Children’s Mini-Discos, Children’s or Kids Magic Shows and Balloon Modelling. Lou is a leading Entertainer for Children’s Parties in Derby."

She also has a crafty side, which has been highlighted recently for an amusing reason. Barton recently spent a year DIYing her kitchen remodel to reflect her own personal style and just a bit of revenge.

"I love DIY and I love colour so it just evolved," Barton said, according to Metro. "It’s been a labour of love for me. I started it over a year ago and spent evenings and weekends working on it."

"The worktops were an ebay bargain which I was able to install with help from a friend. For the floor, I bought the buttons and then added coins and records. I glued them on the floor and put a resin over them."

"The buttons were the hardest part, they took hours and hours and hours and there are thousands of tiny flower buttons on the floor, all of them are different."

But it's the addition of the records that has people buzzing -- and for good reason: "Some of them are my ex-husband’s," Barton explained, saying that he'd cheated on her.

@Gidi_Traffic A woman in Derbyshire, UK, Sonia Barton, 47, got revenge on her cheating ex husband by turning his record collection into her new kitchen floor. She said now every time she steps over his records, she can’t help but laugh.Spent £2,500 creating her dream kitchen pic.twitter.com/UTQ6LGkRsN — AustynZOGS (@Austynzogs) January 24, 2020

"I originally wanted to do records on the floor when I was married but my husband at the time didn’t like the idea so as soon as we split I decided to do it."

"It amuses me, it makes me laugh every time I walk in the kitchen and see them."

Barton put a lot of time and effort into this project, and she made sure to complete it in sections so she could still use parts of her kitchen -- which makes a lot of sense, since the remodel took so long.

Not everyone is as thrilled as Barton is by her creation, but that's fine with her because it brings her joy.

"Most of my friends have seen it as it’s been coming along," she said. "Some people have seen photos of it and have said it’s a bit mad but they’ve said it works when they’ve come in and seen it. It’s bonkers and it reflects me."

"It’s a hard-wearing kitchen so it should last forever. I feel happy just being in it. Stepping inside brings a smile to my face no matter how I’m feeling. It uplifts your soul."

While plenty of people might not like the style themselves, the cheery kitchen certainly highlights Barton's creativity and has brought smiles to many readers.

This article appeared originally on The Western Journal.