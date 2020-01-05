SECTIONS
Monty Python's Terry Gilliam: 'I'm tired, as a white male, of being blamed for everything'

'Yeah, I said #MeToo is a witch hunt. I don't like mob mentality'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published January 4, 2020 at 9:06pm
(YAHOO NEWS) Former Monty Python star Terry Gilliam has hit out at the #MeToo Movement, labelling it “a witch hunt”, saying he is “tired, as a white male, of being blamed for everything that is wrong with the world”.

The writer and director made comments during an interview where he also said he “better not be a man”.

Talking to the Independent, Gilliam said: “Yeah, I said #MeToo is a witch hunt - I really feel there were a lot of people, decent people, or mildly irritating people, who were getting hammered. That’s wrong. I don’t like mob mentality.

Read the full story ›

