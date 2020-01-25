Multiple Dem senators already considering voting to acquit Trump

(THE BLAZE) At least two Senate Democrats are already signaling they could vote for President Donald Trump's acquittal just hours into the president's legal team began their defense, The Hill reported.

After Saturday's trial session — which ended early to allow Democratic senators to hit the campaign trail — Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) said Trump's legal team did such a "good job" that their arguments are "making me think about things."

"One thing that stuck in my mind is they said there isn't a witness they have had so far that had direct contact with the president. I'd love to hear from Mulvaney and Bolton," Manchin told a CNN reporter. "I'll be very impartial til the end."

