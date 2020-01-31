Murkowski says she's a 'no' on calling Bolton

(THE BLAZE) UPDATE — 1:19 p.m. ET: Alaska Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski has announced she will vote "no" on calling witness, according to Fox News. This will likely give the GOP the 51 votes they need to block Democrats' attempts to call witnesses.

The original report follows.

---

The U.S. Senate will reconvene at 1 p.m. ET Friday to debate and vote on whether the upper chamber will call witnesses for the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump. You can watch a live feed of the proceedings below once it begins.

Thursday marked the final day of the questioning phase of the trial, which followed three days of accusations from the House impeachment managers and three days of defense from the president's team.

The issue now before the Senate is whether to call witnesses and/or subpoena more documents.

