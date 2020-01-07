Music superstar Meat Loaf: Greta Thunberg has been brainwashed

Rock star Meat Loaf pities climate change activist Greta Thunberg because of her delusion, according to a new interview.

"I feel for that Greta. She has been brainwashed into thinking that there is climate change and there isn't," he during an interview with the Daily Mail in which he declared himself a "sex god."

"She hasn't done anything wrong but she's been forced into thinking that what she is saying is true," the 72-year-old singer said.

The comments roiled the waters of Twitter.

How would Meatloaf feel if someone publicly called out HIS daughters, Olive and Onion?https://t.co/EpWsuBxmnC — Danny Zuker (@DannyZuker) January 4, 2020

#Meatloaf...he's says the Greta is "Brainwashed?" the only "Brainwashing" is for people not to realize that every single Meatloaf song sounds the same...way to milk a career,bro... pic.twitter.com/E73snCfOcN — John Godish (@john_godish) January 4, 2020

I'll take the word of @GretaThunberg over Meat Loaf any day.

Hell, I trust ACTUAL meatloaf more than Meat Loaf. (I was actually shocked to find out he's still alive.) https://t.co/srfkUSoh7P — Scruffy Nerf Herder (@CTCullensArt) January 4, 2020

Rock legend Meatloaf just got 100X cooler. He says Climate Change isn't real and poor little Greta is brainwashed. https://t.co/PoXvBzmo0d — Wayne Dupree 🎙🎥 (@WayneDupreeShow) January 5, 2020

Thunberg turned 17 on Friday.

“I’m not the kind of person who celebrates birthdays,” she said, according to Reuters, having spent seven hours in a protest outside the Swedish parliament as part of her Friday School Strike for the Climate campaign.

Thank you so much for all the birthday wishes today!!❤️ pic.twitter.com/ydnoUZ6E8H — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) January 3, 2020

“I stand here striking from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. as usual ... then I’ll go home,” Thunberg said. “I won’t have a birthday cake but we’ll have a dinner.”

Svante Thunberg, Greta's father, recently told the BBC he was "not supportive" at first when his daughter wanted to skip school to stage climate change protests.

But, he said, Greta had been struggling with depression for three to four years before her activism took hold.

"She stopped talking ... she stopped going to school," he said, adding that he embraced her climate change agenda not so much for the sake of science but for his daughter.

Thunberg said Greta is now "very happy" as a result of her activism.

"You think she's not ordinary now because she's special, and she's very famous, and all these things. But to me she's now an ordinary child -- she can do all the things like other people can," he said. "She dances around, she laughs a lot, we have a lot of fun -- and she's in a very good place."

But he added that his daughter handles criticism "incredibly well."

"Quite frankly, I don't know how she does it, but she laughs most of the time. She finds it hilarious," her father said.

