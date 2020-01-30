Nadler insists Congress has right to bring president 'to heel'

Rep. Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y., a House impeachment manager, says Congress has a right and responsibility to bring a president "to heel."

The term means to compel "someone to obey" or "to force someone into a submissive condition."

But that conflicts with the Constitution's establishment of three separate but equal branches of government.

Here's Nadler's demand:

"The President is a danger to the country......and must be brought to heel".

"The facts are the facts. The president is a danger to the United States," he told senators in the impeachment trial. "He's tried to rig the next election ... and must be brought to heel."

Twitchy, which aggregates news on Twitter, said Nadler's "mask slips and he admits the Democrat’s REAL goal behind impeaching Trump."

The report notes Nadler was overheard on a commuter train the day after Trump took office saying he should be the one to lead impeachment against the president.

"He wants to bring the president to heel? What the hell sort of language is that?" Twitchy said. "All we can do at this point is shake our heads. He had to know he was convincing no one with this melodramatic preening which once again proves it’s just a political stunt for sound bites."

By the way, Twitchy noted, "the president "does not serve at the will of Congress and they have no business bringing him 'to heel.'"