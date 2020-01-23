SECTIONS
National debt rises by $3T during Trump's 3 years

'There were a number of increases that were already on track'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published January 23, 2020 at 2:49pm
(NEWSWEEK) Nearly four years after then-presidential candidate Donald Trump said he would eliminate the federal debt in eight years, the deficit has since risen by more than 16 percent under his presidency.

On Tuesday, attorney George Conway, a frequent Trump critic and husband of White House Special Counsel Kellyanne Conway, pointed out that three years into Trump's first term as president, the national debt increased by $3 trillion, bringing it to over $23 trillion now. Conway cited figures from the National Debt Tweets in his tweet.

Read the full story ›

