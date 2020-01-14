SECTIONS
Navy fears release of UFO files

Already acknowledged 2004 encounter

Published January 14, 2020 at 9:27am
(FOX NEWS) -- The Department of Defense has top-secret classified briefings and a classified video about a UFO incident.

The U.S. Navy acknowledged the existence of the information, which concerns a 2004 encounter between the USS Nimitz and strange unknown aerial objects, in response to a public records request from Vice.

Last year, the Navy for the first time acknowledged that three UFO videos -- one from the 2004 USS Nimitz incident and two from 2015 -- were real videos of unidentified flying objects.

