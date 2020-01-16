'It's not safe at all': Iran harassing families of plane-crash victims

(NATIONAL POST) They’ve been told not to talk to the media, keep their mourning as private as possible and even publicly praise the regime that mistakenly shot down their loved ones’ airliner.

The families of the Iran plane crash victims — most of them Canadians or heading to Canada — are still in the depths of mourning for their relatives.

But that hasn’t stopped Tehran from closely monitoring and harassing family living in the country, using release of the victims’ remains as leverage, various sources allege.

Read the full story ›