Now Dem likens Trump to Civil War, Jim Crow, 9/11

House impeachment manager Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., on Friday likened Donald Trump's presidency to the Civil War, the 1929 stock market crash, the Great Depression, World War II, Jim Crow and 9/11.

Jeffries, recalling periods of "adversity" in the nation's history, charged Trump "tried to cheat and solicit foreign interference in an American election."

Unhinged: On the Senate floor, Democrat Rep and impeachment manager Hakeem Jeffries compares Trump to terrorists who attacked America on 9/11 and Nazis in WWII pic.twitter.com/qczaXAHs56 — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) January 24, 2020

"America is a great nation. We can handle adversity better than any other country in the world. Whenever American has found itself in a tough spot, we always make it to the other side," he said.

"We were in a tough spot during the Civil War, when America was at risk of tearing itself apart but we made it to the other side. A tough spot in October of 1929 when the stock market collapsed, plunging us into the Great Depression, but we made it to the other side. We were in a tough spot in December of 1941 when a foreign power struck, plunging us into a great conflict with the evil empire of Nazi Germany but America made it to the other side. We were in a tough spot in the 1960s dealing with the inherent contradictions of Jim Crow but we made it to the other side. We were in a tough spot on Sept. 11, when the towers were struck, and young men and woman like Jason Crow were sent to Afghanistan to fight the terrorists there so we didn't have to fight the terrorists here and we made it to the other side," said Jeffries.

"America is a great country. We can handle adversity better than any other nation in the world, but what are we going to do about our character," he said. "President Trump, tried to cheat and solicit foreign interference in an American election. That is an attack on our character."

Twitter users lit into Jeffries.

A cartoon was posted with an image of Hitler demanding: "Stop comparing Trump to me. I am one of you guys."

"No critical thinking skills," another Twitter user said.

And there was the diagnosis, "More @RepJeffries TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYNDROME #MAGA."

Twitter user Dwain Kerr asked, "Is there anything they won't say."

CatchingRye wrote: "The more they talk, the better it is for Trump. Mitch should ask them if they want another 24 hours."

Another Twitter user said, "Let's agree here that we live in a country filled with hate and mental illness."

Twitter news aggregator Twitchy wondered: "And the day isn't over yet. What do the Dem impeachment managers have planned for their grand finale later?"