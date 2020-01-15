SECTIONS
Politics
Print

Now Warren says brothers, in 80s, are 'in the military'

'I know how much families sacrifice'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published January 15, 2020 at 9:19am
Print

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) -- Elizabeth Warren described her older brothers, in their 80s and late 70s, as being 'in the military' when she was confronted with a poll that showed almost a third of her supporters said her ability to lead the military was more of a weakness than a strength.

“You know, I have three brothers who are in the military, and I know how much our military families sacrifice,” Warren, 70, said at the Democratic debate in Iowa on Tuesday.

The Massachusetts senator has three older brothers, Don Reed Herring, 86, John Herring, 83, and David Herring, 78, whose military service she often cites on the campaign trail. All three live in Oklahoma, where Warren grew up, served in the military, and lost their wives to cancer.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Pelosi picks Schiff to lead 7 Dem impeachment managers
China deal described as 'really, really good' for U.S.
Dem's daughter arrested outside Trump rally
Sanders: No trade deals without trashing fossil fuels
Now Warren says brothers, in 80s, are 'in the military'
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×